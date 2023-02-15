Fake EFCC Chairman Arrested In Abuja Hotel

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Salman Umar Hudu, a 38-year-old indigene of Kano State, has been arrested at a hotel in Abuja.

Advertisement

He was arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday for falsely representing himself as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and other officers of the Commission.

According to a statement posted by the Commission on its Website, Hudu obtained N100, 000.00(One Hundred Thousand Naira) from a victim.

He is said to have allegedly convinced the victim that he can handle any matter with the EFCC.

The Commission further revealed that the suspect had given useful information and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.