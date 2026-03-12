Fake NYSC Member Cloned Cambridge Emails To Defraud Parents, NSCDC Reveals

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has dismissed allegations published by an online news platform accusing the Command of demanding bribes and unlawfully detaining suspects.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, refuted the reports on Thursday while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

Odumosu said the briefing was convened to clarify issues surrounding two separate reports by an online news platform alleging that the Command detained a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member for 65 days and a 69-year-old man for 89 days while demanding money for their release.

“Our attention was drawn to a publication by SaharaReporters containing a series of false, misleading, and unfounded allegations against the Command and its leadership.

“Ordinarily, the Command would have ignored such claims, given their lack of factual basis, but in the interest of public clarity and to prevent the spread of misinformation capable of undermining public confidence in a critical national security institution like the NSCDC, it has become necessary to set the record straight.”

Odumosu said investigations revealed that the alleged NYSC member mentioned in the report, Joseph Nanmwa Philips, 27, from Plateau State, was actually an impostor who forged his NYSC call-up letter.

“The alleged suspect, Joseph Nanmwa Philips, is an impostor — a fake Corps member who forged his NYSC call-up letter to gain placement at the International Model Science Academy, Kwali, a subsidiary of the National Mathematical Centre, for his primary assignment,” he said.

According to him, Philips was arrested on February 6, 2026, by officers of the Corps’ Kwali Division following complaints bordering on forgery, hacking and impersonation of the leadership of the National Mathematical Centre on social media.

He explained that the suspect was transferred to the FCT Command on February 9, 2026, where he was interrogated and granted bail the same day.

“Guided by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, he was interrogated, his statement obtained, and he was granted bail on the same day.

However, he was unable to meet the bail conditions as no credible surety came forward,” Odumosu said.

The Commandant added that the Corps subsequently obtained a remand order from a Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, in line with legal procedures.

Odumosu also denied allegations that the Command demanded N1.4m as a ‘Commandant’s charge’ for the suspect’s release.

He said, “The published sum was the amount of money fraudulently collected from some parents which the suspect was meant to refund to them, as our investigation revealed that the sum of ₦1.3 million had been fraudulently collected from different parents.

“We are a credible institution with zero tolerance for corruption and no amount of money is charged for bail under any guise.”

He further dismissed claims that the suspect was starved while in detention.

“Anyone who has been in our facility can attest that we feed all suspects in our custody in line with the provisions of the ACJA 2015, where suspects are to be fed at least twice a day,” he said.

The Commandant disclosed that evidence against the suspect includes a disclaimer letter from the NYSC FCT office and statements from seven parents allegedly defrauded by the suspect.

Odumosu said further investigation revealed that Philips allegedly cloned Cambridge University email addresses and used them to defraud his parents.

According to him, the suspect allegedly:

Collected money from parents for registration for a Cambridge University scholarship Sent fabricated confirmation emails using cloned email addresses Collected money for extra lesson teachers and study materials Instructed parents not to inform the school about the scholarship arrangement

Items recovered from him include an NYSC uniform, a forged call-up letter, documents showing financial transactions with parents, and a bag containing other items and hard drugs.

However, Philips admitted to forging the document during interrogation.

“The one presented here is a forged one, which I was the one who forged,” he said.

The Commandant alleged that the media publication was sponsored by Chimezie Otuojo, a suspect currently on administrative bail over a petition involving threat to life and assault filed by his neighbour, Celestine Ndobu.

“The said Chimezie Otuojo has resorted to cheap blackmail to divert attention from the subject matter and to discredit the Corps in the eyes of the public,” Odumosu said.

While addressing another report alleging that the Corps detained a 69-year-old man for 89 days and demanded N10m for his release, Odumosu described the claim as false.

He said the case originated from a complaint by TroBell Minerals Ltd, alleging criminal breach of trust and obtaining by false pretence involving N217m.

The commandant said, “Following a thorough investigation, the suspect was charged before the Federal High Court.

“Contrary to the claims in the publication, the suspect was not detained for 89 days as alleged. His custody was carried out in line with the law and pursuant to a valid remand order issued by a competent court.”

He also denied claims that suspects paid N1m each for bail or that officers demanded a N10m ‘Commandant’s fee.’

“These allegations are entirely false, unfounded, and concocted without any credible evidence,” he said.

Odumosu warned that the Command may take legal action against individuals or media platforms that publish unverified allegations capable of damaging the reputation of the Corps.

“While the Command respects the role of the media in a democratic society, such responsibility must be exercised with accuracy, objectivity and adherence to professional ethics,” he said.

He assured residents of the FCT that the Corps remains committed to protecting lives, property and critical national assets.

He said, “The Command will not be distracted by attempts to malign its reputation or derail its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Territory.”

The Commandant also urged government agencies and private organisations to properly verify the identities of individuals seeking NYSC placements.

“If someone like Philips could secure placement as a corps member with fake documents without being detected for almost one year, it means many such criminals may still be walking freely in society.

“The earlier we uncover them, the better for our collective safety and security,” he added.