‘Fake Soldier’ Who Assaulted Baba Fryo Arrested

Following reports of alleged brutality of Nigerian musician, Baba Fryo by a ‘fake soldier,’ the singer has revealed that one of the culprits have been arrested.

Recall that legendary dancehall musician, Friday Igweh popularly known as Baba Fryo, took to social media to share a photo of his alleged brutality by fake soldiers in Ojo area of Lagos state.

According to him, he was humiliated by the soldiers and then they were able to get away with the aid of a female soldier.

He wrote: “I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to the barrack a female soldier interferes and allowed them to escape the case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo army barrack who took d case on their shoulder I pray they ll surely be caught n brought to book,” he wrote.

However, the “Denge pose” crooner has shared a new update via his Facebook page revealing that one of the culprits identified as Muhammed Ishaq has been arrested by the military police of the Ojo cantonment.

“This is one of the unknown fake soldiers that deliberately beat up our living legend Babafryo Igweh yesterday without a reason, People need to be very careful these days as there so are many Babylonians posing as soldiers. I am very proud of the Nigerian Army and OC MP Ojo Cantonment Capt. A.S ATUNWA for his effective investigations and action taking in this matter.

“We give thanks to the most high God. The picture below is the picture of the very fake soldier. He has been arrested by the military police Ojo cantonment his name is Muhammed Ishaq. Thank you Nigerian Army Ojo cantonment.”