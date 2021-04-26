Falana Reacts To Killing Of Undergraduates By Bandits In Kaduna, Charges Govt To Rescue All Victims

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN),has charged various state governments and the Federal Government to ensure that all victims abducted by bandits and insurgents are released.

The Lagos lawyer also asked the government to acquire technologies to aid in tracking criminals terrorising the citizens.

Falana said this in a statement he issued on Sunday to condemn the killing of three undergraduates by bandits in Kaduna State.

The activist sympathised with the relatives of the students who were murdered by one of the gangs of bandits operating in some states in the North-West zone.

He asked Kaduna and the Federal Government to stop wailing about security challenges but to take full responsibility to curb the problem.

Falana said in the statement, “Instead of only engaging in occasional expression of sympathy with families of abducted victims who are often killed by bandits and terrorists, the Federal Government and the various state governments should acquire vital security gadgets to track criminal gangs that are terrorising unarmed citizens.

“Since the Federal and Kaduna State Governments should bear full responsibility for the barbaric murder of the unarmed undergraduates and other citizens by criminal elements official wailing is no longer acceptable.

“In view of the worsening insecurity in the country we are compelled to call on the Nigerian people to mount pressure on the governments to secure the life and property of every person in Nigeria.”

He blamed the increasing insecurity in the country on unemployment and the huge number of the out-of-school children, saying these problems should be challenged with seriousness

“At the same time, a programme of employment or unemployment allowance should be instituted. All fraudulently privatised enterprises should be reversed as recommended by the Senate Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Lawan (now Senate President) in 2011,” Falana said.

“The N75bn earmarked for youth investment funds should be increased sufficiently to combat youth unemployment adding that the states that have embarked on the proliferation of tertiary institutions should equally invest in youth employment.”

He also.called on the organised labour to resist the mass sacking of workers which he said was a major factor fueling insecurity.