Falana Warns Iran–US Conflict Could Trigger Global Crisis

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has warned that the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran could plunge the world into a major global crisis if urgent diplomatic steps are not taken.

Falana made the remarks during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, where he discussed the geopolitical and economic implications of the conflict, particularly for Nigeria and the global economy.

According to him, the international situation has become increasingly dangerous due to what he described as disregard for international law by the leadership of the United States.

“As far as the war is concerned, we’re in a very serious crisis. We have a situation where a man who does not respect the constitution of his country and who has contempt for international law is in the White House,” Falana said.

He accused the U.S. President, Donald Trump, of undermining international legal norms by allegedly taking unilateral military decisions without congressional approval.

“He abuses judges and threatens them when they rule against him. He does not obtain congressional approval to declare war on countries,” he said.

Falana argued that such actions risk destabilising the international order, warning that aggressive foreign policy decisions could provoke wider conflicts.

“Once you have a situation of that nature, the world is in a crisis,” he added.

The senior lawyer also expressed concern over the implications of the conflict on global energy supply, particularly following disruptions around the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

According to him, the tensions could have significant economic consequences for countries like Nigeria that depend heavily on global oil markets and imports of refined petroleum products.

Falana used the development to criticise Nigeria’s energy sector management, questioning why the country still relies on imported fuel despite its oil wealth and investments in refining infrastructure.

“If we say we have four refineries, nobody is talking about our refineries any longer. The NNPC now solely relies on Dangote refinery,” he said.

“After pouring money down the drain—$2.9 billion spent on maintenance of our refineries—why are we now talking of importing fuel as if we are back to square one?”

He also urged the Nigerian government to strengthen national security institutions rather than relying on external powers to guarantee stability.

“Nigeria must wake up. Unless you reorganise your country and equip your armed forces and police, there is no way an imperialist country will guarantee law and order in your country,” he said.

Falana further called on the administration of Bola Tinubu to pursue diplomatic collaboration with other global powers to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

According to him, Nigeria should work with countries such as China and Russia to push for dialogue and negotiations between the United States and Iran.

“Our duty as a country is to collaborate with other nations to put pressure for diplomacy and persuade countries like China and Russia to intervene,” he said.

He warned that if the war continues and diplomatic efforts fail, the world could face a broader global confrontation.

“If this war continues, you may have a third world war on your hands, and everybody will be upset,” Falana cautioned.

The senior advocate also suggested that the conflict could have political consequences within the United States, particularly for the American leadership if the war drags on.

“America is desperate to go back to the negotiation table, but Mr. Trump is in trouble. If he loses this war, he will lose his mid-term election,” he said.

Falana urged world leaders to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue to prevent further escalation, warning that the current tensions pose serious risks not only to global peace but also to economic stability in many countries.