Falana Warns Senate Over Blockage Of Electoral Act Bill Amendments

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned against the repeated postponement of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the Nigerian Senate.

In his warning, he insisted that such delays could severely compromise the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Giving this warning during an interview on Arise News on Sunday, Falana expressed frustration over the Senate’s decision to establish yet another committee to review the bill, which the House of Representatives had already passed in December 2025.

He described the process as unnecessary and aimed at preserving the status quo rather than addressing pressing electoral reforms.

“Clearly, from the conduct of both chambers of the National Assembly, it is very clear that the members simply want the status quo retained.

Advertisement

“This rigmarole is meant to give the impression to Nigerians that the proposed Electoral Act is being addressed,” Falana said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill aims to introduce critical reforms to Nigeria’s electoral framework.

It contains provisions on electronic transmission of election results, stiffer penalties for vote-buying, voting rights for inmates, and sanctions against delegates induced financially to manipulate party conventions.

These changes, Falana argued, address longstanding gaps in the system.

He accused lawmakers of focusing on amendments already covered by existing laws while failing to ensure effective enforcement of electoral provisions.

Advertisement

“We operate in an atmosphere of reckless impunity. The only politically important issue today is the gale of defections in Nigeria, yet the National Assembly focuses on time-wasting amendments,” he said.

He recalled that key electoral reforms, including the establishment of an electoral offences commission recommended in 2008, had yet to be implemented.

He stressed the need to clearly codify electronic accreditation and transmission of results into law, citing controversies from previous elections.

“Last election, we were subjected to a national disgrace when three leading presidential candidates claimed to have won. That election petition lasted 10 months. Why should it take two years to put these provisions in law?” Falana asked.

Beyond electoral issues, Falana commented on the prosecution of alleged military coup plotters, insisting that only the Federal High Court has the constitutional authority to try treason-related offences.

“Under the current democratic dispensation, it is only the Federal High Court that is empowered, by virtue of Section 251(2) of the Constitution, to try treason and allied offences. The government must adhere to this law,” he said.

Advertisement

He also criticised the Lagos State Government’s handling of protests and demolitions, arguing that due process and citizens’ rights were often ignored.

“If the government wants to demolish, no problem. But you must discuss and place them in another location.

“Two, our people are entitled to the right to dignity and housing. Actions in the dead of the night using tear gas are not lawful,” Falana said, citing court rulings protecting residents from unlawful displacement.

Furthermore, he defended the rights of protesters, noting that criticism of public officials was fundamental to democracy.

“Vulgar abuse cannot attract a defamatory action. Criticism is indispensable in a democratic society,” he said, while condemning the violent dispersal of peaceful protesters at Alausa.

Regardless, he urged Nigerians and civil society groups to hold lawmakers accountable to ensure the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“Unless Nigerians are mobilised to pressure the National Assembly, the new electoral bill will not be passed. There is no indication that it will be passed unless we act,” Falana said.