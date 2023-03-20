Falana’s Son Falz Challenges Sanwo-Olu’s Claim On Reelection

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has challenged Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s reelection.

The son of popular Lagos lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, in a series of tweets on Monday, said that Governor Sanwo-Olu of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) selected himself and was not re-elected by the people.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission after he polled 762,134 votes in the governorship election of Lagos State.

Reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s appreciation message to Lagosians, he wrote, “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.

“Yes, it is actually. The pain of knowing that brothers and sisters are being turned against each other in a bid to “win” an election.

He added that “the pain of seeing our democratic process rubbished before our very eyes,” while responding to a Twitter user he said, “Open your eyes.”

However, Falz is one of the celebrities that spoke against thuggery, voter suppression, and ethnic clashes witnessed in the parts of the state during the election.