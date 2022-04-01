Families Of Deceased Police Officers In Anambra Receive N9m Compensation

The sum of N9.3 million was Friday presented to thirteen families of deceased police officers attached to the Anambra State Police Command as compensation.

The state commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng, made the presentation to the bereaved families on behalf of the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the gesture was under the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service.

The gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The CP, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, thanked the inspector-general of police for his efforts towards ensuring good welfare packages for the personnel of the Force.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money by investing in profitable ventures.

The CP also assured the IGP that officers and men of the command would continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said in the last three months, the command had received similar cheques from the IGP, adding that they were presented to the beneficiaries.

The affected families thanked the IGP for the gesture, and assured him that they would make good use of the money.