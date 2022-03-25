Family Cry Out As FCT Police Detain Corpse Of Man Killed During Demolition Exercise In Abuja 

The family of one Kabiru who was allegedly shot dead by the police during a demolition exercise in Kuchigoro, Abuja, has lamented the alleged refusal by the police to release his corpse.

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) taskforce on Wednesday.

Kabiru’s brother told THE WHISTLER in Kuchigoro that the deceased was shot dead while observing a clash between the police and some hoodlums who tried to resist the demolition of some shanties in the area.

According to Idris Ibrahim, his brother and one other unidentified person were killed by the police operatives attached to the taskforce.

L-R: Bashir Sarki and Idris Ibrahim (brothers to the deceased)

Our correspondent gathered that no fewer than five men of the taskforce were seriously injured, while 10 suspects were arrested by the police over the clash.

Ibrahim told this website that his brother, who resided in Lugbe with his wife and three children, had come to visit their eldest brother before the ugly incident took place.

He said, “My brother Kabiru stayed at Lugbe where he ran his business before his sudden death. He only came to see our eldest brother Alhaji.

“On that day of demolition he just sat at the market behind. As demolition was ongoing, they got to the mosque and people that were praying there started shouting and asking why they wanted to destroy the mosque.

“When they started shooting, my brother who was sitting behind the market came out when he heard the gunshot. He stood and was watching what was going on when an officer aimed and shot him in the head.”

Speaking further, Ibrahim said the police officers didn’t allow them to carry their brother’s remains but instead chased them away.

“Up till now the body is still with the police who have refused to release the dead body to us even when we had dug his grave.”

An eyewitness and meat seller who simply gave his name as Peter told our correspondent that the problem started when the “area boys” started throwing stones at the policemen.

“The deceased was passing, all of a sudden a bullet hit his head and he fell on the floor, but he wasn’t among the people stoning the officers. Immediately everyone picked race (sic).

Peter, a meat seller in Kuchigoro, Abuja.

“The incident happened at about 11 am. Minutes after he was shot, the officers came and carried his corpse.”

One Yusuf, a resident of Kuchigoro and owner of a provision store in the area, also told our correspondent: “When the task force came for demolition, they started demolishing the shanties, but the area boys stood against them, First, they brought out stones and sticks and started throwing them at the policemen. Then they (the police) started releasing teargas for them to clear, but the stubborn ones went back and mobilized themselves with sticks and heavy stones and started throwing on the uniform men.

“That was when the uniform men started shooting in the air, yet some said they were not afraid of bullets and went after the policemen and Civil defense officers. The guy that died was unfortunate, the bullet hit him.

“Many people would have gone down yesterday if they were shooting directly at people. This place was filled with people because it was their market that was demolished. Many of the officers were injured, some on their hands while some on their faces.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who came out unhurt, said the hoodlums were angry that the shanties and illegal structures housing them under an electric high tension installation were being destroyed.

Attah reiterated that the taskforce would not be discouraged by the serial attacks by people who are opposed to the enforcement of orders and regulations needed to make Abuja a model city.

He said, “We came here to remove illegal structures that are painting Airport road in bad light, we were clearing the roadsides of traders, Okada riders, all of a sudden, some hoodlums appeared and started throwing stones.

“We are not deterred, the Airport road must be cleaned. So many of the structures were built under high tension wire, and we are pushing Okada riders and taxi drivers back to the community.”