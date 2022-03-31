‘Family Is Your Worst Enemy’ — 2Face Reacts As Annie Idibia’s Brother Calls Her ‘Drug Addict’

Nigerian music star, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face Idibia, has responded to some weighty allegations made against his wife, Annie Idibia, by her elder brother, Wisdom Macauley.

Annie’s brother had taken to Instagram on Wednesday to accuse her of threatening his life and taking away his means of livelihood, adding that the actress turned him into a slave during the period he worked for her.

Macaulay, in a video he posted on the photo-sharing app, also accused his younger sister of introducing him to drugs, describing her as a ‘drug addict’.

Reacting, 2Baba, as he now prefers to be called, said some family members can be your worst enemy.

“Respect to family but sometimes some family is your worst enemy,” the singer wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, adding “It’s funny how some people react when u tell them the truth. Even I am guilty of it sometimes but that is no excuse. I pray for wisdom. LYTID (love you till I die) UWANA (his wife’s pet name). May Allah guide our path. One love from me and @annieidibia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Macaulay claimed in the video that he has been working with the actress but she would never pay him his dues and would rather send him N20,000 or N30,000 and turn him into her slave.

He claimed that Annie is a violent person and does erratic things whenever she is angry.

“Hello Nigerians, my name is Wisdom Macaulay, I am the elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia. I’m crying out for help at this moment because my life is been threatened.

“I have been working with my sister for some time but she would never pay me my dues, she would rather send me N20,000 or N30,000…turn me to her slave and she can decide when she is angry to end it.

“Some weeks back, her husband sent me some money that I have begging him for years. The money wasn’t so much but I used it to settle my home. I have a wife from Imo State and I am yet to pay her bride price because I don’t have money.

“Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs, Annie takes drugs, she is a drug addict, she takes it every day, she is so violent, she doesn’t have peace with anyone, she fights everybody”.

He continued, “I wasn’t around for 2 weeks and when I came back, she took everything from me. Annie lied in her story that I beat her in her husband’s house, how can I do that? Annie insults my wife, she insults everybody.

“I begged for her to give me money to buy a car so I can use it for Uber yet she refused, she doesn’t want me to stand on my feet.

“Today, she drove me out of her house and sent boys to waylay me when I took her car. Now my life is at risk. Annie is so ill-tempered”.

In a now-deleted response, Annie described her brother as irresponsible, saying she has been the one fending for his family from inception.

She suggested the fight between herself and her brother wisdom started after she refused to make him her manager.

The actress claimed that her brother had several times threatened to kill himself if she refused to come to his aide.

Last year, Annie Idibia’s immediate elder brother, Uduak Macaulay, had disowned her amidst a serious disagreement she had with her in-laws.