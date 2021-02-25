Family Of Custom Officer Abducted In Yobe Appeal For His Release

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Family of an abducted officer of the Nigeria Customs Service has appealed to the Comptroller -General, Col. Hameed Ali, not to allow their son die in the hands of his abductors.

Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) was kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents alongside two of his colleagues and has been in captivity since February 9, 2021.

At a media conference in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday, the family frown on the alleged non-chalant attitude of the service.

Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was said to have been abducted while on official duty in Geidam, a border town in Yobe State.

Idowu Folowosele, the victim’s brother, said the family has been thrown into confusion by the incident, and he appealed to the Customs authorities to speed up action that would lead to his release.

“It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs in Yobe State, and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs. Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word,” he said.

Idowu, who said the situation had thrown DSP Folowosele’s wife and children into distress, called on Col. A. Ali, to use his good office to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

“We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers. In the same manner, we are also appealing to other well-meaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother.

“There is no doubt the fact that issues related to kidnapping are sensitive and require strategic approach but even at that, it is important that the NCS is in touch with the immediate family of the victim to lessen the burden and trauma they might be going through.

“In the last 10 days, all his loved ones, especially wife and children have been experiencing sleepless nights simply because nobody can hold on to anything that suggests if any plan is being made to secure Mr. Folowosele’s release.

“For God’s sake, this is an abduction that had created crisis in the family. The NCS leadership must not leave any stone unturned to address it. The people abducted were three and NCS shouldn’t be lackadaisical in its action,” he said.