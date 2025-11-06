Family Raises Alarm, Warns Kanu May Miss Court Hearing

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of obstructing his right to fair hearing and warned that the agency’s actions may prevent him from appearing in court on Friday.

A statement signed by Prince Emmanuel Kanu on behalf of the Okwu-Kanu family, alleged that the DSS had, in recent days, made it nearly impossible for Mazi Kanu to prepare his defence or communicate freely with his legal team and family members.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) is deliberately stopping him from preparing his defence in court,” the statement said.

“In the last few days, the DSS has made it almost impossible for Mazi Kanu to have proper access to his lawyers, family members, and key witnesses.

“The DSS has also refused to allow him to file the court documents he needs for his case coming up on Friday.”

According to the family, the DSS has been “blocking” the IPOB leader from performing basic actions required for his legal defence.

“The DSS has been stopping his visitors, including family members and lawyers, and recording his meetings with them instead of allowing private and free discussions as required by law,” the statement continued.

“They have refused to give him access to a computer and printer necessary for preparing his court processes and have blocked him from filing his own documents.

“They have even declined to take him to the court registry to submit the documents he intends to use for his defence.”

The family described these actions as “unlawful, unfair, and intentional,” insisting that they violate both the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights standards.

“Every accused person has the right to facilities to help him prepare adequately and to interact freely with their lawyers, family, and witnesses,” the statement said.

“What the DSS is doing is an attempt to frustrate him, ignore court orders, and deny him the ability to defend himself.”

They warned that if Kanu is unable to appear in court on Friday, the responsibility would lie squarely with the DSS and the Nigerian Government.

“If Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot appear in court or defend himself, the DSS and the Nigerian Government should be held responsible,” the family warned.

“We are issuing this warning now before they start peddling propaganda through the News Agency of Nigeria and BBC that Mazi Kanu is being disrespectful to the court by refusing to appear.”

The statement called on international and regional organisations to take note of the situation and hold Nigeria accountable for what it described as “a calculated attempt to deny justice.”

“We urge the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the Commonwealth, human rights groups, and all people who believe in justice to pay close attention to what is happening,” the family appealed.

“The Nigerian Government cannot claim to follow the rule of law while silencing a defendant and blocking his right to a fair hearing.”

Attempts to reach the DSS for comments were unsuccessful, as the agency currently has no official spokesperson.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is expected to appear before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.