Fan Wearing ‘Save Ukraine’ T-Shirt Invades Pitch, Halts Portugal -Uruguay Match

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bruno Fernandes has helped Portugal seal their place in the round of 16 in Qatar.

Advertisement

Portugal convincingly won Uruguay 2-0 in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The win put the European team top of the group with six points, while Uruguay have just one point and seat at the bottom.

Ghana are in third place and need a draw against Uruguay to book a spot in the knockout stages.

Just before Fernandes put his side ahead through a terrific strike, a fan with a rainbow flag invaded the pitch during Portugal’s clash with Uruguay at the World Cup.

Fan With Rainbow Flag Runs Into Pitch

This resulted in the Group H match being halted.

The fan was also wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front. The back of the t-shirt read ‘Respect For Iranian Women.’

Advertisement

Fan With Rainbow Flag Runs Into Pitch

Iranian referee Alireza Faghani managed to grab the rainbow flag while security took him of the pitch immediately.

The fan acted in response to Qatar’s discriminatory law which had caused serious controversy before the kickoff of the World Cup.

FIFA had threatened to sanction teams with the rainbow symbol.

Harry Kane and England are not allowed to wear the ‘One Love’ armband in Qatar.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the host who is a conservative Muslim society.

Bruno Fernandes Scores For Portugal

Fernandes sealed the victory for his team when he converted a penalty in the 3rd minute of the additional time.