Fani-Kayode Attacks Toyin Lawani For Styling Raunchy Nun Outfit

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A Nigerian politician Femi Fani-Kayode’ has described the decision of Toyin Lawani to style a raunchy nun outfit as “Ghetto rubbish” and “Evil”.

Nigeria celebrity stylist, Lawani, had put up a post on Instagram were she wore a raunchy nun outfit.

Taking to his Twitter offical handle, Femi Fani-Kayode described Toyin’s fashion as “Ghetto Rubbish” and “Evil”.

Fani-Kayode’s tweet reads; “Disrespectful, tasteless, tactless, shameless, bestial, blasphemous, heretical, disgusting, provocative, outrageous, anti-Christ and totally and completely unacceptable. This is not art: it is GHETTO RUBBISH!”

The stylist while defending herself after being dragged for wearing the raunchy nun outfit said, “Honestly Nigerians have refused to be liberated when it comes to fashion and depicting themes.

“When will you get it into your empty skulls that costumes can carry crucifix and doesn’t mean its a sign of disrespect, people dress like sexy nuns all day, for all sorts of events and Halloween. Yet, y’all on my page crying and wailing like I killed someone in your family just because I’m Nigerian.

“But if It’s Kim or your RiRi or Beyoncé now , you will be hearing aww, so hot. Most of you are so way back, your lack of exposure is really disturbing you lots, you don’t even know what Art is when you see it, I learnt fashion internationally, break fashion boundaries and I’m a Risk taker.