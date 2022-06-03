Fani-Kayode Leaves Yahaya Bello, Joins Orji Kalu in Lawan’s Presidential Team

After declaring Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as a perfect fit for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has switched camp to join the campaign team of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

A statement made available to the media on Thursday indicated that Fani-Kayode, who led Bello’s campaign, will team up with Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and current senator in the 9th Assembly, to push Lawan’s bid for the presidency.

Lawan had earlier announced the appointment of Kalu as Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation (ALCCO).

Kalu is the Chief Whip of the Senate, and dropped his bid for the presidential ticket of APC to support Lawan, citing refusal of the party to zone the presidency to the South East.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by Kalu said the team would be expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress APC ticket to the Senate President.

Kalu added that the campaign organisation would ultimately lead Mr Lawan to victory in the general election.

The campaign team is made up of eight committees and would be headed by eight Chairmen.

Auwal Lawan has been made Chairman of Finance and Budget and Sani Musa, a senator, as Co-Chairman

The Chairman of Strategy and Planning is Ikechukwu Obiora, a former senator, while Betty Apiafi, a serving senator, is his deputy chairman.

Also, Barau Jibrin, a senator, heads Contact and Mobilisation, while Peter Nwaoboshi, also a senator, from Delta State, who earlier defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, will serve as the deputy chairman.

Aliyu Sahabi Abdullahi, a senator from Niger State and Femi Fani-Kayode will serve as chairman and deputy chairman of Media and Publicity respectively.

The Security and Intelligence committee is headed by Lawal Daura as chairman and Mohammed Barau , a retired navy commodore, as deputy chairman.

Transport and Logistics is headed by Bello Mandiya, a senator as chairman while Hillary Bisong is the deputy Chairman.

Mustapha Audu is the chairman of the Youth Groups as Aisha Ismail heads the Women groups.

The APC will be holding its presidential primary between June 6 and 8 at Eagle Square in Abuja.