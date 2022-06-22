Fani-Kayode Says 22 APC Senators Planning Defection To PDP

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has raised the alarm on Wednesday that 22 more senators of the ruling party have prefected plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Minister of Aviation who defected to the APC some months ago stated this on his Twitter account few hours after the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu paid unscheduled visit to the National Assembly to meet with Senators on the platform of the APC in order to stop further defections.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the gale of defection has shaken the APC ahead of the presidential election after the primaries of the party on June 8..

Fani-Kayode stated that the cause of the defection was due to anger being expressed by the serving senators who were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

His tweet reads, “22 APC Senators are threatening to decamp to PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate

“This is serious & something must be done to prevent it.Many are concerned & we urge our able Nat. Chairman & Nat. Sec. to reach them. We cannot afford to lose them,” he twitted.

Adamu had visited following the defections of senators Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Dauda Jika (Bauchi), Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo) to the PDP and New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

Adamu told journalists after the closed-door meeting that, “Because we are the ruling party, our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry about losing one member, not to talk of two, three.

“At the moment we are faced with the stark reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely and solve them by the grace of God.”