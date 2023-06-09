Fans Lock Horns Over Davido’s ‘New Cat’ Comments About Burna Boy

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fans of afrobeat musicians David Adeleke (Davido) and Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy) have begun an online fight over which singer is senior in the Nigerian music industry.

This follows a statement by Davido in a recent interview where he claimed to have come to the limelight before Burna Boy, whom he referred to as a ‘new cat’ in the industry

“Everybody knows now. I was one of the first. I and Wizkid were one of the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it, Asake who was on my album. So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeat is in good hands,” Davido had said.

The statement which did not sit well with Burna Boy fans has been a subject of intense debate on Twitter with the keyword ‘new cat’ generating 110,000 tweets.

Burna Boy fans argued that Burna Boy has been prominent in the industry from the time he released his debut album ‘LIFE’ in 2013.

Davido fans on the other hand contended that the singer’s ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ album released in 2012 was a bigger hit.

Below are some of the top reactions from both sides of the divide;

Music critic and podcaster Joey Akan tweeted, “Seniority for music industry na when you blow. Not when you carry mic. When you actually blow, Naim be your set.”

A social media Influencer @_Asiwajulerry said, “Burna boy dropping songs since 2012 does not make him same set with Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide. Seyi Vibez has been dropping songs since 2018 but nobody calls him set with Rema, Fireboy, and so on. Everybody sabi the year wey them blow.”

Another influencer @Mbahdeyforyou also said, “They nominate person for next Rated 2013 and you dey call am new cat Make una dey defend rubbish.”

“There is no way you want to spin it, putting Burna Boy in the same category with the likes of Rema and Joe boy is a big insult to him, but y’all should continue defending nonsense,” twitter user Faruq Bashar said.

On his part, sports journalist, Pooja said, “Mentioning Burna Boy in the ranks of young cats is disrespectful tho. For someone whose “like to party” blew in 2012 & since then, man has been breaking grounds & 80K sold out venue. Burna Boy is in the Top 3 acts in Africa.”

@effizzzyy said, “Respect to Burna Boy but there’s a level of impact Olamide Wizkid and Davido had on the music industry that a Grammy cannot buy. Whether you believe it or not, it’s what it is.”