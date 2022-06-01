Farmer Who Raped 17-Year-Old Girl In Ekiti Jailed 10 Years

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 29- year- old farmer, Tobi Owajulu to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The police charged Owajulu on June 12, 2021 with rape contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. R7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Adeniyi Familoni, held that the prosecution proved the rape against Uwajulu beyond a reasonable doubt.

Familoni, did not give the convict an option to pay a fine.

”The convict richly deserves the legal consequence of his misdeed.

‘’Therefore, Owajulu Tobi is hereby sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment without any option of fine’’ he concluded.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu called five witnesses and tendered statements of the defendant, medical report, and underwear as exhibits.

The convict spoke through his counsel, Gbenga Abiola in his own defence, but called no witness.