Farmer’s Tragic Death Sparks Tensions In Osun Community As Police Investigate

A 28-year-old farmer, Sodiq Alamu, lost his life on Saturday when he was shot by unidentified gunmen on a disputed piece of land straddling the Ilobu and Ifon communities in Osun State.

Sodiq, a native of Ilobu, had his farm in the Opapa area, where the fatal incident occurred.

The tension between the Ilobu community in the Irepodun local government area and the Ifon community in the Orolu local government area had been on for weeks, with disagreements over the land reigniting when the Army proposed a development project on the disputed area.

On Saturday, Sodiq’s lifeless body was discovered on his farm, riddled with gunshot wounds.

Tairu Babatunde, the Public Relations Officer of the Ilobu-Asake Development Union, pointed fingers at the Ifon community, alleging that Sodiq, an Ilobu native, was killed on the disputed land.

“The Eesa of Ifon-Osun, Babatunde Oyetunji and a Prince of Ifon-Osun, Jide Akinyooye have been issuing threats since the crisis was renewed three weeks ago. They have carried out their threat today by killing our son, Sodiq of Aganna’s compound in the early hours of Saturday, September 16, 2023.

‘The corpse of Sodiq was found on Saturday morning with bullet injuries on his back. A team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ilobu have removed the corpse. Ifon people have resorted to violence, killing and maiming of our people. We call on the security agencies to immediately arrest, investigate and charge Babatunde Oyetunji and Jide Akinyooye for the murder of Sodiq who was killed in his prime,” Babatunde said in a statement.

In response to the killing of the Ilobu resident on the disputed land, the Ifon community called upon security forces to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Basit Olatunji, the National Publicity Secretary of Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, Ifon-Osun, denied any involvement from their community.

He stated, “The entire population of Orolu knows nothing about this unfortunate incident. It is deeply disheartening that the leadership of the Ilobu community is erroneously accusing our people, particularly High Chief Babatunde Oyetunji – The Olufon Regent, The Eesa of Ifon-Orolu Kingdom, and Prince Jide Adelaja Akinyooye, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, of being involved.”

Describing Sodiq’s death as “wicked, ungodly, and inhuman,” Olatunji confirmed the existence of an ongoing conflict between the Ifon and Ilobu communities.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, has called for calm and assured the public that an investigation into Sodiq Alamu’s killing is underway.

“We are using this medium to inform the good people of the State especially, the residents of Ilobu and Ifon in Irepodun and Orolu local governments area that the Police Command is aware of the report of the incident of the death of one Sodiq Alamu about 28 years of age along Opapa village in Ilobu and therefore passionately appeal to the residents of both communities (Ilobu & Ifon) and its environs to remain calm as investigation has immediately commenced to unraveled the circumstances that led to the death of the young man,” said Opalola.