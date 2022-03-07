Fashola, Peterside, Others To Speak At Azuh Arinze Book Launch

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will deliver a keynote address at the book launch of Azuh Arinze, publisher of YES INTERNATIONAL magazine.

The launch, scheduled for Thursday March 24, is in commemoration of Arinze’s golden jubilee.

During the event to be hosted at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, participants will witness the unveiling of two books by Arinze titled “A Taste of Success “ and “Conversations with Show Biz Stars.”

It will also have in attendance other guests including Mr. Richard Akinnola (Book Reviewer); Oyo State governorship aspirant and GMD of Sodium Group, Mr. Abisoye Fagade (Book Presenter); Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin (Royal Father of the Day) and former DG of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

Others are presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina; superstar musician and actress, Lady Onyeka Onwenu; PDP presidential aspirant and Ovation magazine publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; General Overseer of Revival Assembly church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko; Executive Vice Chairman of Verdant Zeal, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi; President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria and CEO of X3M Ideas, Mr. Steve Babaeko and erstwhile MD, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Otunba Seni Adetu.

Arinze described the books “as distinct.”

According to him, the first one is a compendium on what anyone desirous of tasting success in any field of human endeavour must do.

“ It has almost 300 pages and among the successful Nigerians who took out time to share their success stories and which we diligently documented in the book are Chief Segun Osoba, a former governor, renowned journalist and politician; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a top pharmacist and one time chairman of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals; Otunba Seni Adetu, former MD of Guinness Nigeria Plc and currently, MD of Algorithm Media; Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, one of Africa’s greatest artists; Aare Dele Momodu, the highly connected publisher of Ovation International magazine and presidential aspirant; Mr. Kunle Afolayan, celebrated filmmaker; Professors Okey Ndibe and Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, two well known scholars and academics, among many others.

The Editor-in-Chief, Leadership Newspaper, Azu Ishiekwene, who wrote the foreword, said the book assembles a miniature compendium of the life stories and careers of eminent and successful people across different spectrums.

“It’s a worthy and interesting compilation and will make a good collectors’ item.”

On his life at 50, Arinze quipped: “All I want to say is thank you Lord. For life, for good health, my blessed family, my precious mother, my irreplaceable siblings, my supportive friends, my selfless mentors and all those who have supported me and my business in one way or the other. I am indeed very, very grateful on how far the Lord has brought and blessed me. Without meaning to sound like another Oliver Twist, all I ask of the Lord is another 50 years. Of course, in good health, mind, body, soul and with the requisite prosperity.”