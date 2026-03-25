Fast-Track State Police Rollout, HAI Urges Tinubu, Governors

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The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has urged President Bola Tinubu and state governors to accelerate the rollout of state police.

Speaking through its spokesman, Ernest Omoarelojie, on Wednesday in Abuja, the group reaffirmed that state police is critical to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

HAI, which commended President Tinubu for ongoing efforts to develop a framework, said urgent action was needed to move from proposals to implementation.

“We believe that lasting peace and stability can only be achieved through a multi-layered approach that empowers communities while strengthening national coordination,” the group stated.

HAI noted that with states already operating regional security outfits and vigilantes, there was need for legislative backing to ensure efficiency and complement federal efforts.

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It added that localised policing would enable officers to better understand their communities and improve response to crime and insurgency.

The group also commended the Nigeria Governors Forum for submitting a proposed state police framework to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

It, however, urged them to do more in supporting the existing security architecture.

HAI further welcomed recent security cooperation agreements between Nigeria and the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

It expressed optimism that such arrangements would enhance training, intelligence sharing, and technological support in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and organised crime.

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“We wish to reiterate that security is the bedrock of development and by combining grassroots policing with global alliances, our country can build a safer environment for its citizens, attract investment, and restore hope across the nation,” the group said.

The organisation also commended the military for its ongoing operations against criminal elements and called for sustained support.

“We also note that the prestige and importance attached to President Tinubu’s State Visit to England, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, demonstrates the influence the President has brought to bear on the continent and in global affairs,” it added.