‘Father Mbaka Is A Patriot… Don’t Push Him To Separatists’ – Shehu Sani Warns Presidency

65 SHARES Share Tweet

The former Senator representing Kaduna North, Shehu Sani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile with Rev Father Camillus Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu instead of vilifying him.

Senator Sani on his verified twitter handle, “@Shehu Sani,” cautioned President Buhari against pushing those who believe in the unity of the country, into the hands of separatists.

The tweet reads in part, “Father Mbaka is a patriot and deserves respect; the President should place a phone call and reconcile with him.

“People who believe in the Unity of this country should not be disgracefully pushed to the hands of separatists.”

The former lawmaker added that “even Chinese, Arabs, Jews and Europeans are given contracts.”

Rev Mbaka had during the week called for the President’s resignation or impeachment over his handling of the security challenges in the country.

The Presidency however responded by stating that Mbaka’s comments were motivated by malice due to his failure to get the President to give him contracts.