Father Of Six Rapes Neighbour’s 9-Year-Old Daughter In Adamawa

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A 47-year-old man, Alphonsus Peter, has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old teenage girl in the Demsawo area of Yola North, Adamawa State.

Peter, who is a neighbour to the teenager’s parents, was said to have lured the girl to his apartment before having canal knowledge of her.

However, she was rescued from his grip after her cry attracted the attention of a good samaritan who got him arrested by operatives attached to the Doubeli Police Division.

Reacting to the incident, the state’s Commissioner Police, Aliyu Adamu, commended the Samaritan for “exposing and making it impossible for criminals of such to escape arrest”.

Adamu equally directed further investigation into the case.

A statement issued by the state’s police spokesperson added: “Meanwhile, as part of efforts at tackling Criminal activities and other related offences in the state, the CP, working in concert to deepen intelligence and strengthen security in the State directed all DPOs to go after these criminals everywhere within the State, equally calls on people to always report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhoods to police.”