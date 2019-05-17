Fayemi Defends Sack Of 2000 Persons Employed By Fayose

Advertisement

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has spoken on the recent sack of over 2000 persons employed by his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose.

Recall that the governor had announced the sack of those employed by Fayose in a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information Muyiwa Olumilua.

“All appointments made after the governorship election of July 2018, an exercise found to have violated due process, are hereby canceled and declared null and void.

“All 272 officers employed by the former Governor Fayose led administration who are still on manual payroll shall be considered for absorption into the civil service, but on a case-by-case basis and absorption will be conditional subject to availability of vacancies,” the statement had read.

But the governor, in a fresh statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode said no genuine staff of the state public service was sacked by his government.

According to him, he the process of the recruitment was mischievous as it did not follow due process nor was it ever completed.

The statement read, “Fayemi never sacked anyone. You cannot sack people who are not duly employed in the first place.

“The so called “recruitments” carried out were obviously mischievous because it neither followed due process nor was it ever completed

“For instance, the affected persons were not duly captured in the Civil Service Structure.

“Apart from a letter of “employment purportedly given them, they do not exist in the state civil service nominal pay roll.

“Besides, they were never captured in the state’s Biometric Payment System and never received any salary since the purported “appointments” since October 2018.

“You can imagine 2,000 applicants who did not know the offices or jobs they were being employed for. An application form that did not indicate the position each applicant was vying for.

“So, this means they were arbitrarily assigned to jobs after an unprofessional “interview” process.

“How logical is it for a government that was owing 9 months salary/pension to add to wage bill?

“The Local Government Service Commission and others saw through the scam and refused to issue phoney letters to purported “employees”

“Public notices and announcements of warning were issued to the public by the incoming administration then, that a government that had less than 45 days to leave office should not engage in a theatre of the absurd, but the affected job seekers ignored the caveat.

“The said application fee of N1,000 paid by each of them were paid to fraudsters and not into government account.

“A genuine government recruitment application fee will be paid into TSA, and not private accounts.

“A proper recruitment process will begin as soon as the Head of Service ascertains the available vacancies in the Public Service, in line with the directive of the governor.

“All Ekiti indigenes, including those 2,000 persons whose illegal appointments were cancelled are qualified to apply,” he said.