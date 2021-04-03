Fayemi, Makinde, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Odumakin

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have described the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as a huge loss to Yorubaland and the country.

Fayemi and Makinde issued their condolences in separate statements while Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the bereaved family in a tweet.

The governors said apart from being a loss to Yorubaland and the country, Odumakin’s death was a huge loss to them as individuals because he was their brother.

Fayemi said, “This is a very sad day. The Yoruba and indeed Nigeria have lost an illustrious son, a voice for the voiceless, a fearless and dogged fighter, and a leader who loved and served his people passionately.

“For me, Yinka’s death is a personal loss. He was not just my comrade in the democratic struggle, he was a brother and friend. He was firm in his conviction, focused and progressive-minded. Even when we disagreed, he was never disagreeable.

“I commiserate with his dear wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere family and the entire Yoruba nation on the death of a true son and friend of the Yoruba people and I pray to God to grant everyone of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Makinde, who stated that the news of Odumakin’s passage came as a rude shock that has left him in a sad mood, commiserated with Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere chieftain, the Odumakin family, members of Afenifere and the entire Yoruba nation.

Makinde said, “Words failed me when I received the news of the death of a wonderful brother and friend, a true Yoruba son and a true fighter of the cause of our nation, Yinka Odumakin.

“This is a personal loss to me, a huge loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria, because Odumakin, apart from being a true Yoruba son and an embodiment of the Omoluabi ethos, is an advocate of good governance and true federalism.

“I commiserate with his dear wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere family and the entire Yoruba nation on the death of a true son and friend of the Yoruba people and I pray to God to grant everyone of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Sanwo-Olu while reacting to the death of Odumakin in a tweet said the Afenifere chief fought for the development of Yoruba race and would be sorely missed.

The tweet read, “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I write to commiserate with the family, friends and associates of Late Yinka Odumakin.

” The late Afenifere Publicity Secretary was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for everyone.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Yoruba people.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, my heartfelt condolences to Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the Afenifere and the entire Yoruba race.”