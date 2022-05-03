Fayemi To Declare For President Wednesday – Aide

Ekiti State governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr Kayode Fayemi, is set to formally declare his intention to run for the position of President of the country on Wednesday in Abuja.

This was revealed on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, through a statement he made available to journalists.

The statement said the declaration will be tagged, ‘Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda’, and would thrust the governor into the race amid uncertainty over zoning of the ticket by the APC leadership.

This will bring to rest increasing speculation over the governor’s interest in 2023.

Fayemi is said to have fallen out with APC National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, who had declared for president since January.

The statement from Oyebode said his principal had discussed his plan to run for the number one office with President Muhammadu Buhari, traditional rulers and political leaders across states in the Federation.

The statement partly read, “Dr Fayemi’s engagements with political and traditional leaders went on side by side with consultations with his colleague governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“As at date he has conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries, later in the month.

“The NGF Chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law.

“The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday at the nation’s capital city.”

Apart from Tinubu, others who have declared include Vice-President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Others are Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu and former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.