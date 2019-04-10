Fayemi, Orji Kalu To Attend Freedom Online 2nd Annual Lecture

Advertisement

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi is set to attend the second annual lecture of Freedom Online, an online newspaper, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event themed ‘Fixing Nigeria’s Economy: Less Politics, More Substance,’ will have Fayemi speak on challenges facing Nigeria’s economy and the solutions.

A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Gabriel Akinadewo, states that former Governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will chair the event, while former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, will be present as a special guest of honour.

Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, is also a guest of honour, while Prof. Akin Onigbinde is the Keynote Speaker.

According to Akinadewo, the lecture is an annual event that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and professionals “to discuss economic challenges in the country, proffer solutions and ensure that Nigeria occupies its rightful place in the comity of nations”.