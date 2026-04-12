Fayose Accuses Makinde Of Plot To Remove Olubadan

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Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has alleged that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is plotting the removal of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rahidi Ladoja.

The allegation comes amid recent speculation about a possible disagreement between the monarch and the state government.

Recently, the Olubadan Palace dismissed claims of any rift between the traditional ruler and the governor, describing such reports as unfounded.

In a statement, the palace said, “We wish to make it abundantly clear that there is no rift between Kabiyesi and Olori omo oba of Ibadanland.”

It also addressed reports regarding the monarch’s absence at the coronation event, clarifying that the Olubadan did not deliberately avoid the ceremony.

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“In addition, the Olubadan did not travel out of Ibadan to avoid the coronation ceremony. Kabiyesi is hale and hearty in Ibadan and performing the role expected of him as Olubadan,” the statement added.

The palace urged the public to disregard unverified claims and rely on official sources for accurate information.

However, in a post on X on Sunday, Fayose claimed that the alleged plot by Makinde would begin with official queries against the monarch over his absence at a recent coronation ceremony.

“ The plot is to commence this week, with Government Query to be issued against the Olubadan, citing his absence at the failed coronation of High Chiefs in Ibadanland two weeks ago, and other allegations,” Fayose wrote.

Describing the governor as a ‘sigidi’, a statuette, Fayose said he would continue to watch his ignominious machinations.

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“As for us, we will be watching the Sìgìdì of Seyi Makinde tó fẹ́ se eré ẹ̀tẹ́,” he added.