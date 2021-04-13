Fayose Whisked Out Of PDP Congress In Oshogbo As Hoodlums Invade Venue

52 SHARES Share Tweet

There was confusion at the gate of WOCDIF Event Centre Osogbo on Monday evening as hoodlums surged towards the entrance of the event centre where the Peoples Democratic Party was holding its South-West Congress to elect party officials for the zone.

The hoodlums attempted to invade the venue and it coincided with the time when former Governor Ayo Fayose was leaving the venue.

Some security agents deployed in the place led by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr Olawale Olokode, repelled the hoodlums by shooting in the air.

The security agents whisked Fayose away from the place in a black SUV. The former governor was not hurt .

The incident occurred around 6:45pm while the exercise was still ongoing .

The mission of the hoodlums was not clear but some of them were later seen raining vituperation on the former Ekiti State governor.

But security personnel successfully prevented them from disrupting the exercise.

Fayose and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State are supporting different candidates for the chairmanship position and this, among other things, caused acrimony between the two of them.

However, the two embraced each other at the venue earlier today and both said they would accept the outcome of the election irrespective of which side wins.