Fayose’s Brother To Demolish Building After Being Sued By Tenant For Demanding Three Year Outstanding Rent

The brother to former Ekiti State Governor, Isaac Fayose, on Tuesday threatened to demolish his Abuja houses over tenants’ indebtedness for three years.

Recall that Isaac had earlier ordered the removal of the doors and roofs of a headstrong tenant who he claimed refused to pay rent for four years.

In a new development, Isaac lamented that another tenant owed him a three-year rent, and when asked to pay, sued him.

Infuriated by the tenant’s response, Isaac threatened to demolish his building, noting that the court, in favour of the tenant adjourned the next session, which gave the complainant the privilege to occupy his structure.

Speaking in a viral video in pidgin, he said, “Three years, you never paid rent. You dey do gra-gra inside the court. Na your house? Na your baba house?

“I will demolish the house. Let the Nigerian government jail me if they want to. How can I get a house and tenants go dey owe me to the tune of three years and dem go dey hide for court? No justice. No be by forced to stay in Abuja o. If you cannot pay rent in Abuja, go to your village and stay.

“No dey play wayo-wayo game inside the court and be staying inside person property for free. Let me commit the offence. Let me break the house. Make dem detain me for one week after they will bail me.

“But una go don comot first. The rest go be history. Okay?”