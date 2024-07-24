FCCPC Adopts Scientific Techniques To Resolve Consumer Complaints

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a bid to resolve consumer complaints, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, said it is currently implementing data analysis techniques to systematically analyse complaints.

Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the data analysis techniques will help in identifying patterns of unfair practices, leading to targeted interventions and improved consumer protection measures.

Advertisement

Abdullahi also disclosed that complaints about poor service delivery by electricity distribution companies, DisCos, are by far the highest category of complaints received by FCCPC.

According to him, inadequate supply of electricity remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria, with huge implications for both national economic growth and the well-being of consumers.

“The most common consumer complaints in the industry include exploitative billing, unlawful disconnection, non-metering of customers, lack of transformers and other salient issues.

“Given the relevance of electricity as a critical utility, the Commission prioritised intervention in the industry to tackle prevailing issues and improve service delivery by implementing various programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the sector,” he said.

Advertisement

The FCCPC boss also revealed that the commission has fully received the $110m fine imposed on British American Tobacco, BAT in 2023 over alleged violations of the FCCP Act, the National Tobacco Control Act, and other legal instruments.

“The full $110m was paid at the official exchange rate at that time through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Federal Government received 40 percent of the amount, while 60 per cent went to the FCCPC,” he said.

Abdullahi assumed duty in January 2024 as Acting Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, following the exit of the commission’s pioneer chief executive, Prof. Babatunde Irukera.

The acting Executive Vice Chairman used the occasion to reel out his scorecard in the past seven months.

“In the last seven months, the Commission actively worked to prevent anticompetitive practices, protect consumers, and foster a competitive market. Our efforts included enforcing the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), reviewing mergers, conducting investigations, and engaging in consumer and business education, among others.

Advertisement

“To address public concerns over soaring food prices, the FCCPC implemented measures to curb price gouging, promote fair competition, and protect consumers. We monitored markets, partnered with stakeholders, enforced pricing transparency, and sensitised consumers.

“We also took action against underweight bags of rice, the sale of expired goods, cement price hikes, substandard iron rods, and alleged discriminatory practices in a Chinese supermarket. These efforts underscore the government’s dedication to safeguarding Nigerian consumers and fostering a fair marketplace.

“In collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Commission initiated investigations against international airlines over high airfares, leading to the release of their lowest inventories in the Nigerian market, which had been geographically blocked due to trapped funds,” he said among other achievements.