FCCPC Boss Warns Hospitals Against Violating Patients’ Bill Of Rights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have warned the management staff of the University of Abuja specialist hospital and other hospitals that have subscribed to the Patients’ Bill Of Right (PBOR) against violating the treaty.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said this during the domestication of the Patients’ Bill of Rights at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had in July 2018 launched the bill, which is meant to articulate the rights of patients in the health care sector.

The bill was aimed at effectively addressing the issue of consumer abuse in the health care sector.

It highlights the responsibilities of patients and eliminates prevailing ambiguities regarding the legitimate expectations patients should have when receiving care from providers

Irukera revealed that the bill is not just a treaty that is signed but an obligation of the university management which must be domesticated with great commitment.

He said the bill which serves as overall guidelines shows how patients will be treated openly and behind closed doors.

He explained further that it has become compelling fot Health facilities to adopt the initiative because “patients are the most vulnerable people.”

The FCCPC boss added, “The strongest accountability framework in the world is the disclosure to people to hold the totality of an organization and the standard threshold that they must meet to fulfilling that obligation.

“This accountability doesn’t matter if you are well resource or not, we will still expect magic from you as an organization.

“Patients are the most vulnerable, that’s why it’s so important that the domestication of the patient’s bill is implemented, and I assure you that if there is any complain in regards to the violation of the patient’s bill, we will come after you.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Clinical Service Dr Bob Okon who was representing the Chief Medical Director Prof. Bissallah Ekele said that the university has always ensured that patient’s rights are protected as stated in the constitution.

Okon said that in recent times, the university has been going through various transformations, from a 350-bed space to a 550-bed space, with over 1000 outpatients weekly.

He said, “The hospital had only 350-bed space but now has a 550-bed space hospital. Due to this development, we now have more patients and issues that go with it.

“In a bid to protect the right of the patient, we created the sServicom department that endeavors to avoid loose gaps between patients and the hospital management at large.

“Also in the aspect where a patient cannot afford their medical bill, we take permission from the Director of Finance to allow us to accommodate these patients, the Director checks the account and grants permission.

“What the patient means to us in the hospital is very important and we are making sure to provide them with the best care. And with 12 items listed in the PBOR, I can confidently tell you that it has been properly domesticated in our institution.”

The 12 PBOR as seen by THE WHISTLER are:

Right to relevant information in a language and manner, the patient understands. including diagnosis, treatment, other procedures, and possible outcomes.

Right of timely access to detailed and accurate medical records and available services.

Right to transparent billing and full disclosure of any cost, including recommended treatment plans.

Right to privacy, and confidentiality of medical records.

Right to a clean, safe, and secure healthcare environment.

Right to be treated with respect, regardless of gender, race, religion, ethnicity, allegations of crime, disability, or economic circumstances.

Right to receive urgent, immediate, and sufficient intervention and care, in the event of an emergency.

Right to reasonable visitation in accordance with prevailing rules and regulations.

Right to decline care, subject to prevailing laws and upon full disclosure of the consequences of such a decision.

Right to decline or consent to participation in medical research, experimental procedures, or clinical trials.

Right to quality care in accordance to prevailing standards.

And lastly Right to complain and express dissatisfaction regarding services received.

