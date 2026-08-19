FCCPC Moves Against Sale Of Consumer Goods With Defective Labels

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to immediately withdraw consumer goods with defective, misleading or incomplete product labels from the market.

The Commission warned that businesses that continue to manufacture, distribute or sell products that fail to meet mandatory labelling requirements risk regulatory enforcement action.

The FCCPC disclosed this in a public advisory issued on Wednesday,, titled “Mandatory Labelling of Manufactured Goods for Consumer Information.”

The directive followed findings from the Commission’s market surveillance, routine inspections and quality assurance activities, which revealed instances of consumer products carrying misleading or deceptive information, as well as goods without critical information required under applicable labelling standards.

According to the Commission, some products found in the market lacked essential information such as production dates, expiry or best-before dates, batch numbers, manufacturer details, ingredient lists, allergen information and country of origin.

Advertisement

The FCCPC said the absence of such information could undermine consumers’ ability to make informed purchasing decisions and expose them to health, safety and economic risks.

The Commission therefore directed businesses across the consumer-goods supply chain to review their inventories and remove products that do not comply with applicable labelling requirements.

“Accordingly, the Commission directs all manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately review their inventories and withdraw from sale any consumer goods that do not comply with applicable labelling requirements,” the Commission said.

It added that businesses that continue to distribute or sell non-compliant products risk appropriate regulatory enforcement action.

The directive places responsibility not only on manufacturers but also on importers, distributors and retailers to ensure that products offered to consumers contain accurate and complete information required under applicable laws and regulatory standards.

Advertisement

The FCCPC said its intervention was part of its statutory responsibility under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) to promote consumer safety and protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and harmful business practices.

The Commission noted that product labelling requirements are also governed by standards and regulations administered by relevant agencies, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

It stressed that proper labelling is essential to consumer protection because it provides buyers with information needed to assess the nature, composition, origin, safety and suitability of products before making purchasing decisions.

The Commission expressed concern that deceptive, incomplete or misleading labels could prevent consumers from adequately assessing products before purchase.

It said missing or inaccurate information could be particularly significant where products contain ingredients that may trigger allergies or where consumers need to know a product’s expiry or best-before date before use.

Beyond health and safety concerns, the FCCPC said inadequate labelling could also expose consumers to economic risks by making it difficult for them to determine the authenticity, quality, origin or other relevant characteristics of goods.

Advertisement

The Commission’s consumer-rights guidance recognises consumers’ right to clear, accurate and adequate information about products, enabling them to make informed choices in the marketplace.

The FCCPC also urged consumers to carefully examine product labels before purchasing goods and avoid products with labels that are missing, illegible, altered, misrepresented or of poor quality.

It advised consumers to pay particular attention to essential product information, including manufacturing and expiry dates, batch numbers, ingredients, allergen warnings, manufacturer details and country of origin.

The latest directive underscores the Commission’s efforts to strengthen compliance with consumer protection standards and improve the quality and transparency of products available in Nigeria’s market.

By requiring businesses to withdraw non-compliant goods, the FCCPC said it seeks to ensure that consumers have access to reliable product information and are better protected against goods that could expose them to health, safety or economic harm.

The Commission warned that compliance with mandatory product-labelling requirements remains the responsibility of businesses operating across the consumer-goods value chain, stressing that continued violations could attract regulatory enforcement.