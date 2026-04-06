FCCPC Moves Against Unsafe Products, Extends Checks To Electricals

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has disclosed that it has expanded its market surveillance and product testing to electrical and electronics products to ensure strict regulatory compliance.

The commission also said it is extending the market surveillance to cables and other building materials due to significant product safety issues regarding collapsed buildings.

Mrs Boladale Adeyinka, Director Surveillance and Investigations Department, FCCPC, said the commission had continued to encounter products that did not meet basic safety and quality standards.

Adeyinka spoke on behalf of Mr Tunji Bello, Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission.

She noted that where business conduct raised concerns about consumer safety, such matters would be investigated by the commission.

Adeyinka said the commission was coordinating with various sector regulators to address weaknesses that permitted unsafe products to enter or remain in the market.

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”When a product presents a risk, the law requires prompt collective action, including product withdrawal, product recall, and proper notice to the consumer.

”If you are producing products in Nigeria and you discover there is a safety concern or likely to be a safety concern with respect to products that you have rolled out in the market, you have an obligation to withdraw, and recall them.

”You also give notice to consumers who have purchased those products to be able to make the remedial actions particularly with products that significantly may affect the lives of consumers of those products.

”These are not optional expectations but legal requirements under our law. They are statutory duties to ensure product safety and consumer welfare in Nigeria.

”Failure to act responsibly by recalling, withdrawing, and by issuing consumer notice will attract strict and stiff regulatory response from the commission. Compliance is not a favour to the regulator,” she said.

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Adeyinka said the commission headed by Bello remained committed in its efforts to effectively monitor and enforce compliance across the market.

She said that safe and reliable markets depends on responsible business conducts, effective regulation and informed consumer participation.

Adeyinka called on consumers to remain informed, vigilant, and engaged.

She urged consumers to report product concerns where they need arose to the Commission’s hotline or the website for actions.

”If you suspect any product in the market, even if you are not buying it, please just alert us on our hotline or on the website.

”Just give us the location of the product. You can snap it and send to us on WhatsApp, put the location, put the address, as much information as you can gather that will help us to be able to switch into action and remove such products from the market.

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”You will be saving not only yourself, but even a significant number of consumers that could be members of your family that you don’t know,” she said.

Adeyinka said the commission is committed to protecting the rights of consumers and advancing fairer market outcomes.

(NAN)