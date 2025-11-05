FCCPC Shuts Five Textile Warehouses In Kano Over Consumers’ Exploitation

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a major operation in Kano, operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday shut down the warehouses of five textile distributors engaged in unethical business practices.

They were engaged in the deceptive sale of underweight and shortened fabric materials to unsuspecting consumers in breach of the provisions of the FCCPA (2018).

FCCPC Shuts Five Textile Warehouses In Kano

The Commission’s enforcement exercise was led by its Director of Surveillance & Investigation, Mrs Boladale Adeyinka.

Wednesday’s action is a culmination of weeks-long surveillance by the FCCPC around Kano markets, revealing the prevalence of the sale of fabric materials significantly below the standard length or measurement indicated by retailers, while charging consumers the full price.

Section 123(1) of the FCCPA states that no retailer, trader or supplier shall, in the course of trade or for the purpose of promoting or marketing any goods, make any representation to a consumer in a manner that is false, misleading, erroneous, or deceptive in any way, including in respect of the quantity or price at which goods are supplied.

Similarly, Section 125(1) prohibits any undertaking from engaging in conduct that directly or indirectly implies a false or misleading representation concerning a material fact to a consumer or prospective consumer.

The textile products involved in the sharp practices include LGR Product, U&Me Product, Nana Tex Product, V Levintus Product, Mama Africa Product, Hightex Product, UE Product, S-U Velt Product and Jisiki Product.

Investigations revealed that the products were imported, marketed, distributed, advertised and warehoused at Nos 238, 249, 313, 315, 413 and 428 Gandun Abada Layout; Nos 38 & 40 Ibrahim Taiwo Road; No 87 Bua Rice Mills Street; Links I, II & III Ajasa Inuwa Wada Road; and No 287 Gandun Albasa New Layout in Kano city.

Speaking on the development, the EVC/CEO of FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, reiterated the Commission’s zero tolerance for any practice that exploits Nigerian consumers or distorts the market or threatens fair competition.

“By undermining honest traders and businesses that comply with lawful standards, this nefarious practice of selling underweight products can drive legitimate retailers out of the market, thereby reducing consumer choice and entrenching anti-competitive behaviour,” said the FCCPC boss.

He reassured the public that the Commission will continue to deploy lawful means to deter such exploitative conduct in all markets across Nigeria.

The Commission urged retailers, distributors, and suppliers across the country to discharge their obligation under the law to provide goods that conform to declared descriptions, measurements, and standards.

Bello commended the diligence of the FCCPC team involved in the operation.