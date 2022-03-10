FCCPC To Protect Consumers Against Exploitation By Artisans

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has promised to protect consumers against unnecessary exploitation by artisans.

Speaking at a one day workshop organized by FCCPC for artisans in Abuja on Thursday, the Commissioner for Operations, Dr. Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi stated that there was no proper regulation for artisans in the country.

He said this has made conflict resolutions between crafts people and consumers difficult.

He explained that the sensitisation workshop for about 300 artisans was to reduce the number of complaints being recorded daily in Nigeria due to craftsman and consumer conflicts.

He said, “We are looking at the issues of consumer protection, how the consumer will be protected from undue exploitation from handwork people.

“We have received so many complaints in different sectors of the economy across the country on ill treatment of artisans like tailors, plumbers, electricians and carpenters to consumers.

“There is no specific regulatory body that looks at what artisans do, so FCCPC has decided to come and fill in the gap.”

Abdullahi explained further that the Commission was engaging the artisans to ensure they become aware of consumer’s right and also know how to treat a customer.

Also speaking at the workshop, the FCCPC Chief Laboratory Scientist, Mrs. Kemi Oladipo told the craftspeople not to be angry whenever customers ask too many questions about their services.

She said “It is the right of the consumer to ask questions, and artisans has no right right to impose a choice on the customer.

“Don’t claim to know what you can not do, you own the consumer the right to quality service.”

The President of Tailors Association, Federal Capital Territory Chapter, commended the Commission for the sensitization programme, noting that it will go a long way to reduce conflicts between artisans and the consumer.