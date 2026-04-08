FCT ADC Backs David Mark Leadership Amid INEC Decision

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory chapter of the African Democratic Congress has reaffirmed its support for the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee, distancing itself from recent statements by some state chairmen opposing the leadership.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the party’s FCT Publicity Secretary, Nwigbo Samuel, the chapter called for unity within the party, urging members to resolve disputes internally rather than through court cases.

“The FCT chapter of ADC stands solidly behind the Senator David Mark-led NWC and calls on others to do the same in the interest of peace and collective progress.

“A house divided against itself, they say, will never stand. We advise that all aggrieved members within the party should, instead of resorting to unnecessary court cases that only create cracks for opposition to sneak in and destabilise, explore all the dispute resolution mechanisms available in the party and seek redress,” the statement read.

The statement also appealed to party leaders to intervene and restore calm.

“Lasting peace and unity are all we pray for to prevail within our party. Let’s activate the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure no one is left behind.

Advertisement

“Surely, ADC will succeed and unseat this devilish government that has brought our country to ruin,” it added.

The FCT chapter’s endorsement comes amid ongoing turmoil within ADC, which has seen rival factions contesting control of the party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission recently withdrew recognition of the Mark-led leadership following a court order directing the commission to maintain the status quo pending the outcome of a suit challenging Mark’s leadership.

INEC removed Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from its portal and said it would not recognise Nafiu Bala, who had approached the court seeking to be declared national chairman.

The development follows a large demonstration in Abuja on Wednesday, where leaders and members of ADC protested against INEC decisions perceived to undermine democracy and the party’s internal leadership.

Advertisement

The protest, tagged #OccupyINEC, drew former presidential candidates and prominent politicians, including Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, Aminu Tambuwal, and Dino Melaye, to Maitama Roundabout. Hundreds of Kwankwasiyya members also participated.

The FCT chapter emphasised that all members should prioritise the collective interest of Nigerians and work towards strengthening the party ahead of the general elections.

“Remember, our collective interest far outweighs our individual quests. If ADC succeeds, we all succeed,” the statement concluded.