FCT Agencies Appoint 63 Consultant Pharmacists

The West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP), FCT Zone, said 63 pharmacists were recently appointed as consultants in eight government agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This, the College noted, shows growing recognition of the critical role pharmacists play in healthcare delivery.

The outgoing Zonal Coordinator of WAPCP Abuja Zone, Dr Abubakar Danraka, disclosed this while handing over to his successor, Dr Muftau Tijjani.

According to Danraka, the appointments are a direct result of the zone’s efforts to promote specialisation and scientific research among pharmacists.

He added that during his tenure, he had focused on four key areas.

“I focused on four key areas: building on enduring legacies, leveraging membership and competencies to improve efficiency, impacting patient safety and public enlightenment, and uplifting the noble objectives of our association,” Danraka said.

He noted that the zone had conducted two surveys and published the results in peer-reviewed journals across the world, a feat that had not been achieved before his tenure.

“We introduced rapid capacity building to sharpen the skills of fellows to become very competent in writing academic works and publishing,” he said.

Danraka noted that the zone’s efforts had led to a significant increase in research and publication among its members.

The outgoing zonal coordinator expressed confidence that his successor, Dr. Muftau Tijjani, would build on the momentum, saying, “I think he stands a better chance to perform more because we have laid the foundations as much as possible and we have raised the awareness.”

Also speaking, Tijjani disclosed that his vision for the FCT Abuja Zone is to ensure that the quality of care is maintained on top-notch and improved on a daily basis.

“Our vision is to ensure that the quality of care is maintained on top-notch and is improved on a daily basis. In FCT and beyond, through a collaborative approach and collaboration with other healthcare professionals,” he stated.

Speaking of his key areas of focus, the new coordinator listed training and retraining, empowerment, and membership drives.

He emphasised the importance of keeping pharmacists updated with the latest developments in healthcare delivery, saying, “Training and retraining is very important. Whatever you may have, you are bound to forget. And that is the essence of training and retraining. Healthcare delivery is dynamic. It’s not stationary. Today, what you know will not suffice for what is coming tomorrow.”

The new Zonal Coordinator also touched on the challenge of getting recognition for consultant pharmacists, saying that efforts are being made to sensitize the public and relevant stakeholders on the importance of specialised pharmaceutical services.

Other members of the executives include Pharm. Zaynab Galadima, who was elected as Zonal Deputy Coordinator, Pharm. Ngozi Obute as the Zonal Secretary and Pharm. Isah Hayatu Galadima as the Zonal Treasurer.