FCT Community Where Non-Indigenes Pay Fine For Seeing Masquerade

Every village, people, or race has its own norms, values, taboos, and so it is in Anagada, a community in the Federal Capital Territory.

It’s a village located between Zuba and Giri Junction, on the Zuba- Gwagwalada Expressway.Its inhabitants are Koro by tribe, and predominantly farmers.

The major crops produced in the village are yam, rice, soybeans, and beans.

Alhassan Musa, the village head of Anagada, told THE WHISTLER about popular taboos in the community.

One of these is the village masquerade called “Tsaduwati” which must not be seen by non-indigenes and strangers in the community.

Musa said Tsaduwati is held in high esteem by residents, and visitors are not allowed to go close to them.

He said, “The rule here is that any stranger that sets eyes on this masquerade has broken the rule and must pay the sum of N300.

“So anytime the masquerade is about to come out, we will go round announcing to the entire village that any villager within eyesight should hold back or vacate the village square and mustn’t see the masquerade.”

“Until finally, when the masquerade is done performing its rituals before we allow strangers to come out.

“We also have Patauchi, a masquerade festival, and during this festival, we brew local wines (burukutu) and drink to celebrate, and when the masquerade feels this celebration, it comes out to parade round the village square.”

He explained that as it moves round, its eyes are fixed on detecting any poisonous substances or evil hovering over the village, and avert it immediately.

“The masquerade is believed to be powerful, and when it shouts, its voice can be heard in different quarters of the village. Nobody dares go close to it because it is a fearful thing to behold. Not even men, not to mention women, can behold its fearful sight,” the village head narrated.

Speaking on other taboos in the community, he said, “We do not allow villagers or any stranger to rear pigs in this village.

“Secondly, we do not allow ducks into the village, neither are people allowed to own them here. Anyone found wanting in these two things, we would arrest such a person, seize the animals and banish him or her out of the village.”

According to him, when someone breaks this rule, a date will be set when the offender will be banished from the village.

The offender would have to leave the community and never return even if the person had built a house in the village.

The royal father explained that the village does not like ducks because their ancestors believed that witches make use of ducks by penetrating them to perpetrate their evil acts.

“This is the reason why we don’t like ducks. They are used by witches for practicing witchcraft.

“And you see pigs, we hate them because they dig corpses from the grave. Even if you bury corpses around your home, pigs will dig them up. So, we do not like them at all. They dig things.

“Yes, these are rules passed down from generation to generation by our forefathers which everyone must abide by. They are grievous offence and as such considered great taboo,” he explained.

However, Musa said the people of the community are peace loving and hospitable.

“We love hospitality and we embrace people with open arms, but we hate troubles. We also do not like thieves, and so we always pray to have good people coming to stay with us always,” he said.

But when a stranger comes into the village and exhibits some questionable characters, they report to the police.