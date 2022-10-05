FCT Court Applies Sharia Law In Granting Abuja Housewife Custody Of 3 Children

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted a 35-year-old woman, Rabi Sa’adu custody of her three children, based on child custody rights under Sharia law.

Delivering the ruling, the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu held that Islamically, the right of custody is solely that of the mother first until she contracts another marriage and once this is done, she has lost the right.

“One of the reasons preferences are given to a mother in child custody is because a woman is more compassionate, patient and can nurture a child.

“The reason why the respondent, Ismaila Salisu objects to the plaintiff taking custody of their children is that she is not married which is not enough reason, “Adamu said.

Considering the financial status of the respondent, the judge ordered Salisu to give the plaintiff, N15, 000 monthly with clothing and medication for the children.

Adamu ordered that the respondent should enroll the children in a school of his choice and have access to his children adding that the parties should comply with the orders strictly.

Earlier, Sa’adu approached the court seeking custody of her children ages, six, four and two who she had with the respondent.

She said that her children were with her after she got divorced, but the respondent does not provide enough for their upkeep and gives N500 daily to feed the children.

Sa’adu added that the respondent threatened to take her children from her and succeeded in taking away her oldest child away.

In his response, Salisu said he wanted to be with his children because Sa’adu was not yet married and he wants his children in school.