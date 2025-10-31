FCT Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Issues

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) has announced plans to commence an indefinite strike starting 12 midnight on Saturday, November 1, 2025, over unresolved welfare and administrative issues affecting its members.

In a letter dated October 30, 2025, and addressed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the association’s President, Dr George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr Agbor Affiong, stated that the action became necessary due to long-standing issues affecting its members, which have not been resolved despite previous engagements with the authorities.

The impending strike is expected to further strain healthcare delivery in the FCT, especially as resident doctors constitute the majority of the medical workforce in public hospitals.

The ARD-FCTA noted that its decision followed an emergency congress meeting held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, during which members unanimously voted to fully join the indefinite strike earlier declared by their national body, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

The doctors are demanding the immediate payment of all outstanding salary arrears to members employed since 2023, the commencement of recruitment of new doctors, and the immediate payment of the 2025 MRTF for doctors’ medical training, among other demands.

The association vowed to continue its strike action even if the national body suspends or calls off its ongoing strike, until all demands peculiar to its centre have been satisfactorily met.

The letter was received and stamped by various offices on October 31, 2025, including the Office of the FCT Minister, the Head of Service, and the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, signalling potential disruptions in medical services across hospitals under the FCT Administration.

The doctors are also demanding an immediate stop to erroneous salary deductions and correction of irregular payments, documented timelines for skipping and conversion to be concluded within one month, and a Memorandum of Understanding mandating skipping of members within three months of employment.

Other demands include conversion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre within six months, release of promotion timelines and payment of arrears within one month, and immediate payment of wage award arrears.

They are also seeking payment of arrears from the 25/35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, renovation and upgrading of FCTA hospitals, payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, and payment of arrears owed to 2025 external residents.