FCT Education Board Pleads For Upward Review Of Intervention, As UBEC Trains Mobilisation Officers

The Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB) has pleaded for an upwards review of interventions received from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) so as to enable it cater for the many educational challenges in the territory.

The FCT-UBEB Director Quality Assurance, Dr. Emmanuel Shaibu made this plea during an Annual Capacity Building Workshop for SUBEB Directors of Social Mobilization and UBEC Social Mobilization officers in Abuja on Wednesday.

Shaibu explained that due to insecurity and the current harsh economy in the country, the FCT has witnessed influx of people, thereby over stretching the facilities in schools.

“UBEC is an intervention agency. Most of the structures in our schools are being sponsored by UBEC. For example, we have the School-Based Management Committee-School improvement Programme( SBMC-SIP) where UBEC normally gives states money for development of schools in communities. We are asking that the intervention should be increased.

“In our classes, the teacher-student ratio should not be more than 1-40 but you now have 1-70 and above in a class. We can’t say no to them when they come and the facilities are being overstretched,” he said.

Speaking while declaring the event open, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi stated that the success of the UBE programme depends on the joint efforts of all stakeholders and the effective collaboration between critical segments of the society.

Bobboyi who was represented by UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, Prof. Bala Zakari stated that securing the commitment of stakeholders for effective UBE delivery services requires very efficient and vibrant social mobilization initiatives.

Bobboyi emphasized the seriousness and the great importance of the Social Mobilization officers while urging them to work diligently to ensure that all stakeholders, particularly the beneficiaries of UBE services, fully understand, accept, and support government’s initiatives in the programme implementation.

“UBEC is hosting this capacity building workshop as a deliberate plan to further sharpen your skills and challenge the effective deployment of your inert potentials as chief advocates and mobilizers for quality basic education delivery especially at the State and grassroots level,” he said.