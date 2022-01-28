FCT Election: What I Will Do To 1,285 Commercial Sex Workers If Elected AMAC Chairman–SDP Candidate

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Eric Ibe, has promised to take 1,285 commercial sex workers off the street through various empowerment programmes.

Ibe is currently campaigning as an aspirant for the Chairmanship position in the Abuja Municipal Area Council election.

He stated this during the FCT Council Chairmanship debate organised by the Pink Vote Movement and aired on Wazobia FM in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “We conducted research and discovered that about 1,285 women and girls prostitute on the streets of Abuja every night. This figure is very alarming and disturbing.

“We must see what we can do to put a stop to all of this. The people we are talking about are our wives, sisters, and daughters. So, we have to do what must be done to get them off the streets.

“Against this background, we have identified some civil society organisations that are ready to collaborate with the government to ensure that we give these women and girls a better life.”

But the candidate of the National Rescue Movement, Minabo Horsfall, said her focus, if elected, would be to make women successful through empowerment and education programmes.

She said, “My biggest plan for the women is collective prosperity for them through empowerment and education.

“I will put a scholarship structure in place for bright and exceptional students from indigent backgrounds.”

The Africa Democratic Congress flag-bearer, David Zamani, also promised to ensure strict enforcement of laws against gender-based violence, if elected.

He said, “My basic agenda for women is to present them with basic and social amenities. We’ll also provide them with relevant skills for empowerment as well as protect them through the strict enforcement of the laws against gender-based violence.”