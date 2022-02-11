FCT Elections: Police Release Emergency Numbers, Deploy Additional Men

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has released phone numbers for emergency cases during Saturday’s elections in six area councils.

The command said it partnered with other security agencies to deploy additional security operatives across over 1,800 polling units where the elections are expected to be held.

The command revealed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh on Thursday.

According to Adeh, the additional enforcement team is different from the standard deployment of two unarmed officers to the polling units.

She said the additional measure was taken to forestall breakdown of law and order and avail residents with an immediate response option in the event of an emergency.

The emergency phone numbers are: Karshi/karu (07031288054, 09051515353); Abaji/ Robochi (07039025916); Zuba/Deidei (07069432758); Kwali (07084460616); Gwagwalada (08039671340); Kuje (08099904277; 08060505350); Kabusa (08034528322); Bwari (08033543835); HQ Response team (08061336830).

On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, urged members of the public to report suspicious activities while the police do their part of ensuring a safe election environment.

“In addition to the above, and to strengthen the effectiveness of the Command control room in the period in view, a joint Operation Control Center has been created to cater for complaints and distress calls at the Command level through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” the statement said.

The command had earlier ordered restriction of movement from Friday midnight to 4pm on Saturday, excluding essential workers and students who were coincidentally scheduled to write the nationwide WAEC examinations on the same day.

The command further enjoined all stakeholders in the election to be reminded of their signed peace accord and ensure that their actions guided by constituted guidelines.