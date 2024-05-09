FCT: Ex-Aviation Minister Sirika, Daughter, Others Granted N100m Bail, Restricted From Unauthorized Travel

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Aviation Minister, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, along with his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma, and a firm – Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, appeared before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday to face allegations of corrupt practices involving about N4.135bn brought against them by the federal government.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), high court in Maitama granted bail to former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, his daughter, Fatima and his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma and a firm – Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, in the sum of N100m each.

During the proceedings before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges leveled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which include alleged N2.7bn contract fraud.

The EFCC had detained Sirika on April 23 prior to his arraignment.

Following their denial of the fraud charges, their respective lawyers moved applications for bail, which were granted by the Judge.

Justice Oriji admitted the three defendants on bail in the sum of N100m each, with two sureties each in the like sum.

The sureties are required to be responsible citizens with verifiable home addresses, and one must possess landed property with a certificate of occupancy signed by the FCT Minister.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that the defendants must not leave the country without the prior authorization of the court.

In case of failure to meet the bail conditions, the defendants would be remanded in prison custody until the bail conditions are perfected.

The court has set June 11 for the commencement of the trial.