FCT Extends Clampdown On Tricycles To Asokoro, Garki, Life Camp, Others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has extended its clampdown on motorcycle and tricycle operators in the territory to Asokoro district, Garki 11 and Life Camp among others.

The administration said it is disturbed by the continued lawlessness exhibited by the operators.

A statement issued by Ughamadu Ifeanyi, Deputy Director Information in the FCTA, said the decision was based on a meeting held with all unions coordinating commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators in the territory.

The statement said the operators have metamorphosed from constituting traffic nuisance to becoming security threat.

The areas recommended for total ban include Guzape District comprising AYA, Asokoro, Apo Roundabout and Area One; Jahi District comprising Next Cash and Carry area to Kubwa Express Way and Life Camp Express Way; and Gudu District comprising Garki 2, Apo Legislative Quarters, Area 10, Police Command.

Also banned are Gishiri comprising opposite Nicon Junction, Mabushi and Next Cash and Carry area; Dakibiyu comprising Jabi motor Park and surrounding areas and Galadimawa District comprising Galadimawa Roundabout through Games Village to Area One, Jabi by Judicial Institute, Federal Medical Centre and Dantata Bridge.

The operators are also banned in Apo NEPA comprising NEPA to Cemetery Roundabout, to Gudu Cemetery and to Apo Resettlement; Maitama Extension Comprising towards Mpape and Katampe Extension; and Kugbo/Karu Junctions comprising Asokoro, Asokoro Police Command and AYA.

Operators in Kafe District, Godab Estate, Brains and Hammers, ACO Estate, Paradise Estate, Kafe Garden Estate, Sunshine Estate, and other adjoining areas comprising Life camp and environs were given partial ban because of the large concentration of estates in the areas.

Speaking during the meeting held between the operators and the Transportation Secretariat, the Secretary, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, decried the loss of lives and property associated with the activities of the riders and stated that the Administration will not hesitate to discipline any group that tend to cause hardship on residents.

“We have a mandate to reposition things in the Territory with civility and respect. Government will explain to you why certain actions have to be taken and your cooperation will be highly appreciated.”

The secretary urged the union leaders to identify the bad eggs amongst them and flush them out, reminding them that the Administration’s Traffic and Road Transport Laws must be obeyed at all times.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, regretted that both tricycle and motorcycle operators have not reciprocated the ministers good gestures to them and stated that if they had respected the laws governing their operation there would not have been any need for the ban.

He called on the leadership of the unions to hearken to the voice of reason and do the right thing.

He condemned ‘Okada’ riders who go about with ‘dagger’ and other sharp objects, and questioned their intentions. He said carrying such weapon means they have bad intentions, adding that the Administration will not allow them to put residents at risk.

Responding on behalf of the operators, Musa Ibrahim stated that their unions are not in control of many areas where the reported infractions were observed.

He stated that many Okada and keke operators are not members of their unions and that their activities are giving the unions sleepless nights.

He reiterated his demand for the creation of a central platform where all operators of commercial motorcycle and tricycle are captured for ease of identification and for security purposes.

The unions present at the meeting include National Commercial Tricycle Owners and Riders Association, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, Almagated Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners Association of Nigeria and Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria.