FCT Female Rep Aspirant Rallies Women, Pledges People-Centered Representation

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A female aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sarah Ivie Adidi, has assured women in the FCT that she will do everything possible to ensure their voices are heard at the National Assembly.

She made this statement during an interactive meeting with women leaders and supporters across the constituency on Thursday in Abuja.

She stressed that her ambition is rooted in service, not personal gain, noting that women leaders tend to prioritize family and community welfare.

“I am running because Nigerian women have been neglected for too long,” she said. “We face numerous challenges daily, yet we are underrepresented in government. This is why our needs are not adequately addressed. I want to ensure that every woman in the FCT is heard.”

“When women lead, we carry everyone along. I am not going there for myself, but for the many women and families who need support and representation,” she added.

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Ivie urged the women to come together and form a formidable alliance that would project a positive image of women, uphold honor, and showcase their leadership potential.

The women’s group, while expressing support for the aspirant, emphasized the urgent need for greater inclusion of women in governance at all levels.

AMAC women’s leader who spoke on behalf of the group, Lucy Nwosu, commended the aspirant for her courage in running for the exalted office. She also assured her of their continued support while urging her to remain accessible and accountable.

However, the leaders expressed concerns over past experiences in which elected representatives allegedly distanced themselves from their supporters after securing office.

“We have seen situations where women we supported abandoned us after gaining office. We appeal to you to be different and stay connected to the people,” the women’s leader said.

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She emphasized the importance of unity, noting that internal divisions among women often weaken their political influence.

The leader further noted that young women are often underestimated despite their potential. “Many people question what young women can offer, but they fail to recognize their innovation, creativity, and talent. We are proud that someone like you has stepped forward,” she said