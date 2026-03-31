FCT, Finland To Partner On Infrastructure, Smart City Development

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has announced plans to collaborate with Finland on infrastructure development, agriculture, and smart city initiatives in Abuja.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with Finland’s Ambassador to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Sanna Selin.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring technical partnerships aligned with the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Wike noted that Abuja is experiencing rapid growth and said the FCT was open to learning from countries with advanced urban systems.

“As a city, we are willing to cooperate with cities in other countries to see how we can partner in terms of infrastructure and agriculture.

Advertisement

“You have already mentioned your willingness to provide support in infrastructure development, smart city technology, and green energy. We are very willing to partner with you in these areas,” he said.

The minister also assured members of the diplomatic community of improved security across the territory, stressing the government’s commitment to providing a safe environment for international partners.

A key area of interest discussed was the modernisation of waste management systems. Wike invited Finnish firms with expertise in environmental technology to engage with the FCT in developing sustainable solutions.

“It would be a pleasure for us to have a discussion on waste management with any firm that has the right capacity to manage our waste; that is very key for us,” he added.

In her response, Selin welcomed the partnership, noting growing cooperation between Finland and Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Finland is one of the most digitised countries in the world, and we have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria on digitalisation and innovation.

“We are also very advanced in water and waste management technologies, as well as circular economy solutions,” she said.

She expressed optimism that Finland’s expertise could be deployed in Abuja through concrete projects, strengthening both technical and economic ties.

The development follows recent efforts by the FCT administration to expand international partnerships, including calls for closer collaboration with Japan in areas such as urban planning, education, and agriculture