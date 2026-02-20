FCT Holiday Disrupts Malami, Son’s Trial

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned the trial of Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, and his son, Abdulaziz, until Feb. 27.

The case, filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Malami and son, was adjourned by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, following a public holiday declared by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Nwike, ahead of the area council’s election scheduled for tomorrow.

At Court 6 on the 3rd floor of the high-rise building at about 9am showed that very few of the court workers were around while there was no lawyer or litigant in court, including Malami and Abdulaziz.

It was, however, gathered that some of the lawyers and litigants who came to the court were turned back due to the work-free day declared by the minister.

The DSS had, on February 3, arraigned the ex-AGF and his son on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession.

In the charge, marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami is also accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Malami and Abdulaziz are, equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State without lawful authority.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty when the counts were read to them.

Shortly after they pleaded to the charge, prosecuting lawyer, Calistus Eze prayed the court to order their remand in the custody of the DSS and fix a date for the commencement of trial.

But the defence lawyer, Shuaibu Aruwan, SAN, applied orally for bail for the defendants, arguing that his clients had been in DSS’ custody for over two weeks.

Justice Abdulmalik rejected the oral bail application, noting that her court is a court of record, and ordered the defence to file a formal application for bail.

The judge, who ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS, adjourned the matter until Feb. 20 for the commencement of trial.