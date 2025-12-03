FCT Indigenes Threaten Tinubu Over Exclusion From Ambassadorial Nominations

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to President Bola Tinubu, demanding the immediate inclusion of a native of the territory in the list of ambassadorial nominations currently before the Senate for confirmation.

The concerned FCT indigenous, who made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, also condemned what they termed “systematic and perpetual marginalisation and exclusion” of the original inhabitants in key political appointments, despite ceding their ancestral lands for the nation’s capital.

Speaking under the auspices of the FCT Senior Citizens Forum, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara said that the recent constitution of the Governing Board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), which completely omitted an FCT native, was the latest in a long line of painful exclusions.

Dara, who is the coordinator of the forum, said: “Enough is enough. From ministerial appointments to board placements and diplomatic postings, we are treated as strangers in our own homeland.

“The recent NCDC board is a fresh wound on an old sore. This pattern of neglect is not just an oversight; it is an injustice that must be corrected for the sake of posterity, equity, and national cohesion,” he said.

He presented a twin-pronged appeal to the President, blending a stark political reality with a warning about rising social discontent.

Advertisement

Dara reminded the administration of the constitutional requirement for a presidential candidate to secure at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in the FCT to be declared the winner.

“Mr President, your path to victory in 2027 legally passes through the FCT. You cannot afford to ignore or marginalise the very people whose mandate you will require for legitimacy. Political wisdom demands that you carry the indigenous people along.

“We are the custodians of this land, and a capital city built on the alienation of its original owners is built on a fragile foundation. This is a danger to social harmony and the unity of Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to leverage his influential position to champion their cause within the federal government.

“The Minister is the political head of the FCT. His role is not just about building infrastructure but also about building bridges and ensuring justice for all residents, especially the natives.

Advertisement

“We call on him to justify the confidence reposed in him by ensuring that the indigenous people of the FCT are adequately represented in the government of President Tinubu. He must be our loudest voice in the corridors of power,” he stated.

He said that their demand highlights the unique and often contentious administrative status of the FCT.

“While the FCT hosts the federal government, its original inhabitants from the nine indigenous ethnic groups (including Gbagyi, Gwandara, Bassa, and others), our people have lacked the political rights and representation enjoyed by citizens of states,” he said.

Dara vowed to formally petition the Presidency, the Senate, and the Federal Character Commission, calling on the Senate to pause the confirmation of the ambassadorial list until the anomaly is addressed.